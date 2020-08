Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON

915 HARRIS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

---

BRADLEY, LATANACA R

2610 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE

7421 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATIN OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BROWN, MARTIN C

8227 CAVAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211302

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CHRISTIAN, RICKY JOE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CRONAN, TRACY S

4217 CRIPPLE BUSH COURT APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSPH

220 CAMPGROUND ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FIELDS, WILLIAM K

5514 SEAGROVE LANE HXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD

---

FRENCH, DAKOTA ROY

622 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

1651 JED LN HIXSON, 373432295

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---HORNE, SHEILA MARIE1850 22ND ST NW APT 28 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)---HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD1718 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045126Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-PILLS---HYLAND, DEVLIN BARRETT3014 E CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---JONES, EDTION1802 HAMILL RD APT 14 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARASSMENT---KELSEY, SHANNON DEMOND4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KENNEBREW, SIERRA NICHOLE105 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LANE, LEONARD FRANKLIN902 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE615 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MACK, WILLIS L2007 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041440Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE68 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN223 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY (OF SMOKEHOUSE)BURGLARY (OF BARN)THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)BURGLARY OF A BOATBURGLARY OF A BOATBURGLARY OF A BOATBURGLARY OF A BOATCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---MOORE, SHELLY MARIE2504 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NEAL, MICHAEL GENE420 GLENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYFAILURE TO APPEAR---OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN743 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT---PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PATTERSON, CIERA NICOLE1007 E 32ND ST APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES---PERRY, STARR LANETTE379 OAK STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PETERSON, KEITH LUJUAN1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 432 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTCAR JACKINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PRESTON, ASHTON ANN127 GORDON AVE APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111---RACKLEY, BRANDON D3986 HWY 95 ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN---RAINES, AMANDA BETH5016 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROSS, STEVEN WESLEY3400 GAIL DR APT 28 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROUNSAVILLE, COREY LAVAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---RUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS1256 LADD SPRINGS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCHMIT, ROBERT A4151 ZEPHIR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SILER, CANDACE MEGAN6729 HICKORY TRACE CIR Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ETOWAH CO, AL)---SMITH, STEVEN WAYNE820 E OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER---STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VICENTE, ALONSO B4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSKIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WATERS, DEVAGUS801 W GIRARD AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, 19122Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA2610 GLENWOOD PARKWAY, APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION)

