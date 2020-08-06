DesJarlais Wins With Over 70 Percent Of The Vote; To Face Democrat Hale; Fleischmann Opposed By Gorman

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday.
Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner.
Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was unopposed.
He will face Democrat Meg Gorman in the general election.
4th District
Republican
Scott DesJarlais 55,158
Doug Meyer 14,173
Randy Sharp 8,285
Democrat
Christopher J. Hale 16,089
Noelle Bivens 11,218
3rd District
Republican
Chuck Fleischmann 69,851
Democrat
Meg Gorman 28,542