DesJarlais Wins With Over 70 Percent Of The Vote; To Face Democrat Hale; Fleischmann Opposed By Gorman

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday.

Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner. 

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was unopposed.

He will face Democrat Meg Gorman in the general election.

4th District

Republican

Scott DesJarlais 55,158

Doug Meyer 14,173

Randy Sharp 8,285

Democrat

Christopher J. Hale 16,089

Noelle Bivens 11,218

3rd District

Republican 

Chuck Fleischmann 69,851

Democrat

Meg Gorman 28,542

 

 


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, DARREL DEON 2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday. Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner. Third ... (click for more)

Cindy Slater was the top vote-getter for the Seat 5B post once held by Jeff Yarber on the Bradley County Commission. She was named earlier by commission members after the unexpected death ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, DARREL DEON 2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ALLEN, GARREN L 2076 KENTEN KETLER ROAD WHITWELL, 373976358 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... (click for more)

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday. Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner. Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was unopposed. He will face Democrat Meg Gorman in the general election. 4th District Republican Scott DesJarlais 55,158 Doug Meyer 14,173 ... (click for more)

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


