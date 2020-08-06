DesJarlais Wins With Over 70 Percent Of The Vote; To Face Democrat Hale; Fleischmann Opposed By Gorman

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday.

Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner.

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was unopposed.

He will face Democrat Meg Gorman in the general election.

4th District

Republican

Scott DesJarlais 55,158

Doug Meyer 14,173

Randy Sharp 8,285

Democrat

Christopher J. Hale 16,089

Noelle Bivens 11,218

3rd District

Republican

Chuck Fleischmann 69,851

Democrat

Meg Gorman 28,542