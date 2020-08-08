Caleb McKean, 19, Shot And Killed In Road Rage Incident; Terry Beard, 43, Is Arrested

Caleb McKean, 19, was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, and Terry Beard, 43, has been arrested.
At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses stated to police that a vehicle pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and shot into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle.
Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. He was charged with criminal homicide and taken to Hamilton County Jail.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.