Caleb McKean, 19, Shot And Killed In Road Rage Incident; Terry Beard, 43, Is Arrested

Caleb McKean, 19, was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, and Terry Beard, 43, has been arrested.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses stated to police that a vehicle pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and shot into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle.

Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. He was charged with criminal homicide and taken to Hamilton County Jail.