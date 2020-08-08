 Saturday, August 8, 2020 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Caleb McKean, 19, Shot And Killed In Road Rage Incident; Terry Beard, 43, Is Arrested

Saturday, August 8, 2020
Caleb McKean, 19, was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, and Terry Beard, 43, has been arrested.
 
At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
Witnesses stated to police that a vehicle pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and shot into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle.
 
Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. He was charged with criminal homicide and taken to Hamilton County Jail. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

August 8, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 71 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,186. There were 4,445 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI 407 Chapman St Athens, 373033828 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The Community Haven was anything but serene during Friday’s rally against police brutality and systemic racism. Originally planned to take place in Miller Park, the event had to change venues ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 71 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,186. There were 4,445 new cases as that total reached 213,427 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 20,556 - up 274 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 631 cases, up 22; 9 deaths; 54 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI 407 Chapman St Athens, 373033828 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Congratulations To Marco Perez

Congratulations to Marco Perez on winning the District 2 School Board race. Marco and his team ran a well organized campaign. It is my hope that Marco will take that same organizational skill to continue the improvement of our public schools for the benefit of our nearly 45,000 students. Thanks to my incredible campaign team that worked tirelessly. Thanks as well to the many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

These two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He doesn't seem to be breathing and his eyes are glazed. The other guy takes out his phone and calls the emergency services. He gasps: "My friend is dead! What can I do?" The operator says: "Calm down, I can help. First, let's make sure he's dead." In the silence that follows, allow me to welcome you to this ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Strengthens Roster With New Players Before NISA Fall Season

When Chattanooga’s Football Club travels north for the NISA fall conference opener, there will be some new faces on the trip. The club is proud to announce the signing of defender Shaun Russell in addition to last month’s signing of midfielder David Koloko. Here’s a deeper dive into the new players joining the first team: David Koloko: Koloko is a 6’1” midfielder/defender ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Notch MLS Rookie Tanner Dieterich On Loan

The Chattanooga Red Wolves reach an agreement with MLS Nashville SC to acquire Midfielder Tanner Dieterich on loan. Tanner Dieterich, 22, is a Tennessee native who was selected by Nashville SC as the 28th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Feb. 25, 2020. Dieterich, a Clemson soccer alum, was a three-year captain of the team and notched 75 appearances over the course of his ... (click for more)


