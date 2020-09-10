Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Waging War On Graffiti, Litter

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance had a busy August when it came to cleaning up the business improvement district.

According to their cleaning statistics in their monthly report, ambassadors addressed over 750 graffiti tags and stickers in the month of August.

Ambassadors also filled between 100 and 200 bags with trash while sweeping the streets.

The report said that ambassadors focused on mulching tree wells, scraping gum from trash can lids, removing stickers and handbills, deep cleaning the curb lines and power washing stains.

The report also said removing the graffiti was in preparation for painting projects that will take place during the month and into throughout the fall season.