Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Waging War On Graffiti, Litter

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance had a busy August when it came to cleaning up the business improvement district. 

 

According to their cleaning statistics in their monthly report, ambassadors addressed over 750 graffiti tags and stickers in the month of August. 

 

Ambassadors also filled between 100 and 200 bags with trash while sweeping the streets. 

 

The report said that ambassadors focused on mulching tree wells, scraping gum from trash can lids, removing stickers and handbills, deep cleaning the curb lines and power washing stains. 

 

The report also said removing the graffiti was in preparation for painting projects that will take place during the month and into throughout the fall season. 


September 10, 2020

3 Stars Of Tennessee And 1st Responder Recognition Ceremony Honors Chattanooga Firefighter Nelson, Others

September 10, 2020

Bradley County Jail Inmate Dies After Attempting Suicide

September 10, 2020

Georgia COVID Deaths Increase By 76; 1,930 New Cases


3 Stars Of Tennessee And 1st Responder Recognition Ceremony Honors Chattanooga Firefighter Nelson, Others

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security hosted the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. A city senior firefighter was among those recognized. The Three Stars of Tennessee Award honors public servants who have­­ sacrificed their lives or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. Governor Bill Lee, First ... (click for more)

Bradley County Jail Inmate Dies After Attempting Suicide

An inmate at the Bradley County Jail has died after attempting suicide Wednesday evening. At approximately 8:45 p.m. the inmate was found in his cell, suffering injuries from an apparent suicide attempt. He was found in this condition roughly 40 minutes after the pod officer’s cell check, which is conducted every hour on the hour. Immediately after discovering the inmate’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Set For Saturday Tilt Against Georgia State

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program gets set to host Georgia State in its lone match of the 2020 fall season next Saturday, September 12, at 2:05 p.m. ET inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The match will be carried LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms. Streaming links can be found both on the schedule page or inside the newly-released 'Go Mocs ' app presented ... (click for more)


