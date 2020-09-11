Loeffler Is Sponsor Of Bills "To Crack Down On Rioters Wreaking Havoc In American Cities"

U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) introduced a series of bills "to crack down on rioters wreaking havoc on American cities and communities."

The Senators released the following statements on the legislative package:

“American cities, businesses and livelihoods are being destroyed as a result of violent rioters and looters,” said Senator Loeffler. “Enough is enough. The violence must stop, and it's time to hold these criminals and vandals accountable. This is a strong package of bills that puts us one step closer to ensuring our communities are safe and secure.”

“Under lenient leftist policies, insurrectionists around the country continue to pillage America's communities,” said Senator Cotton. “It’s past time we cracked down on their destructive actions. My legislation will incapacitate these rioters to prevent further destruction and increase their penalties, making the punishment fit their crimes.”

The three bills included in the package are:





