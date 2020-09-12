East Brainerd Home Destroyed By Fire Saturday Afternoon

Chattanooga firefighters battled a house fire in East Brainerd Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 3 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Osborne Drive.

When the first units arrived, they found a fully-involved fire in the area of the carport.

Flames quickly spread to the rest of the house.

They started an interior attack, but firefighters were pulled out of the burning structure for safety reasons and a defensive operation was initiated.

The fire moved into the attic and crews spent a considerable amount of time working to get it out.

No one was injured. The residents were all out of the home and safe. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Those in command of the incident said there was a quick response by all companies. Crews rotated in and out so they could take breaks in between attacking the fire.

“This was a strenuous job, especially in this heat, but everyone did an excellent job on the scene. Of course, we hate it for the residents when we have to come out in something like this,” said Battalion Chief Don Bowman.

Quint 21, Quint 6, Quint 8, Quint 13, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CPD, HCEMS, Chattanooga/Hamilton County Rehab Truck, EPB and CFD Supply were on the scene. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.



