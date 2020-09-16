 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 79.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Federal Judge Named To Replace Judge Mattice

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

President Trump announced his intent to nominate Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer to serve as U.S. District Judges for the Eastern District of Tennessee, nominations that were recommended to the president by Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn.

 

Senator Alexander said, “Chuck Atchley is the First Assistant U.S.

Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee and has spent nearly 20 years working on behalf of East Tennesseans in the federal court system. He is a man of good character, good temperament, high intelligence, and he has a high respect for the law. Katherine Crytzer has served for the last six years at the Justice Department as the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy, and, before that, as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.  I am grateful to the president for nominating individuals who will represent Tennessee and our country well, and I am hopeful the Senate will quickly consider their nominations.

 

“Tennessee is fortunate that Senator Marsha Blackburn serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be able to help shepherd both of these qualified nominations through the confirmation process.  She and I have already discussed the importance of these nominations with the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, especially because of increasing caseloads in the Eastern District of Tennessee due to the two current vacancies.  I look forward to working with Senator Blackburn to get both of these well-qualified individuals confirmed this year.”

  

U.S. District Judge Harry S. Mattice, Jr. retired on March 10, 2020.  Chief Judge Pamela L. Reeves passed away last week. Judge Reeves was the first woman president of the Tennessee Bar Association and the first female Chief Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee.  


Here are top city of Chattanooga salaries for 2020:

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020:

Preserving Walden

I write to hopefully provide some helpful thoughts and perspective on the proposed 44,000 sq. ft. big-box development in Walden, a development I understand will be replete with requisite loading dock, adjacent strip center buildings, and a massive parking lot complete with rows of gas pumps. The land was recently rezoned as a "Village Center, " though the ordinance approving the

Roy Exum: My Patagonia Sorrow

There is a 9-in-10 chance that if you were to see me on any given day, I will be wearing a piece of Patagonia clothing. I have had a 50-year love affair with the outdoorsy outfitter and my year-round wardrobe overflows with the brand. The company's founder, Yvon Chouinard, is easily one of my most fabled folk heroes. For the record, as I write this, I am wearing a Patagonia sweatshirt

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda's team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. "I started

Alexander: Money Paid To Student Athletes For Their Name, Image And Likeness Should Benefit All Student Athletes At That Institution

"Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution," Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. "Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands." "I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid


