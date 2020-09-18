 Friday, September 18, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, September 18, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 
5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
BEENE, ATLEE EARL 
7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARASSMENT
---
BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE 
2113 BENNETT AVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BELLOMY, TOMMY 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT J64 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BOLTON, SARAH 
9176 INTEGRA HILLS LN COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COBB, ALAN JERRRY 
2013 ROSSVILLE AV STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRAFT, HEATHER DAWN 
407 ANTIOCH ROAD MAGEE, 39111 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DIAZ-ROBLERO, MARTIN 
916 DONALDSON ROAD, APT.

116 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
---
DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT 
1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DOSS, TONY WAY 
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE 
1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D
---
GEORGE, BYRON LEE 
1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
GRANT, JUDITH L 
707 ASTOR LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE 
279 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RAPE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
INGLE, ROBERT CAMRON 
1049 ENGLEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, PAUL ANTHONY 
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, MARIA A 
601WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
ASSAULT
---
LIPTAK, SHAWN M 
10431 ANTIOCH RD VANCLEAVE, 39565 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOUVIER, CHARLES AVERY 
138 BRENTLY WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOWE, TRACE ANTHONY PAUL 
1254 MERCY ST LUPTON CITY, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE 
1605 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEEL, HUNTER C 
1040 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
POWELL, LEMEL JEROME 
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL 
4700 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ENVOLVING
---
RICH, HAROLD ALAN 
8807 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE 
6427 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH 
281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
ROSS, JOSHUA HUNTER 
1142DOC LOY ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, SARAH D 
1400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY 
2208 E 13th St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER 
2508 LAKE DWELLER LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SMITH, VANESSA C 
1715 CITICO AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STONER, BRADLEY TYSON 
508 HENRY ROSS ROAD CRANDALL, 30711 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/ UNDER 5
---
WALCOTT, BILL EVAN 
7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEDDLE, SPENCER DAVIS 
9453 ROBINSON FARM ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITAKER, TRYNITI LE NAY 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 0114 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
WILCOX, ADAM 
111 LEE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WOODS, DARIUS 
29 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WORD, LATRICE ALEXANDRIA 
1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

