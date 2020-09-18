Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

---

BEENE, ATLEE EARL

7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARASSMENT

---

BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE

2113 BENNETT AVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BELLOMY, TOMMY

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT J64 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BOLTON, SARAH

9176 INTEGRA HILLS LN COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COBB, ALAN JERRRY

2013 ROSSVILLE AV STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRAFT, HEATHER DAWN

407 ANTIOCH ROAD MAGEE, 39111

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DIAZ-ROBLERO, MARTIN

916 DONALDSON ROAD, APT.

116 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTS---DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DOSS, TONY WAY171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D---GEORGE, BYRON LEE1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---GRANT, JUDITH L707 ASTOR LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE279 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRAPEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---INGLE, ROBERT CAMRON1049 ENGLEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JENKINS, PAUL ANTHONY3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, MARIA A601WEST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000ASSAULT---LIPTAK, SHAWN M10431 ANTIOCH RD VANCLEAVE, 39565Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOUVIER, CHARLES AVERY138 BRENTLY WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOWE, TRACE ANTHONY PAUL1254 MERCY ST LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE1605 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEEL, HUNTER C1040 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---POWELL, LEMEL JEROME22 STARVIEW LANE APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE---PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL4700 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBAITON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ENVOLVING---RICH, HAROLD ALAN8807 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE6427 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---ROSS, JOSHUA HUNTER1142DOC LOY ROAD GRANDVIEW, 37337Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, SARAH D1400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY2208 E 13th St Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER2508 LAKE DWELLER LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SMITH, VANESSA C1715 CITICO AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STONER, BRADLEY TYSON508 HENRY ROSS ROAD CRANDALL, 30711Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/ UNDER 5---WALCOTT, BILL EVAN7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEDDLE, SPENCER DAVIS9453 ROBINSON FARM ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITAKER, TRYNITI LE NAY1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 0114 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---WILCOX, ADAM111 LEE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)BURGLARYPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WOODS, DARIUS29 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WORD, LATRICE ALEXANDRIA1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU BELLOMY, TOMMY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CRAFT, HEATHER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DIAZ-ROBLERO, MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/09/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/26/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GEORGE, BYRON LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GRANT, JUDITH L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/13/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

RAPE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA INGLE, ROBERT CAMRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LOUVIER, CHARLES AVERY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOWE, TRACE ANTHONY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEEL, HUNTER C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POWELL, LEMEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ENVOLVING ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, JOSHUA HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SMITH, VANESSA C

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE