Officials Respond To The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. She was 87.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Brenda and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and loved ones. She was a model for civility in a world filled with divisiveness, seeing beyond politics in her friendships with others on the Supreme Court. While we did not agree on judicial philosophy and I did not agree with her judicial decisions, her role on the court was historic.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary.

She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.”