Appeals Court Upholds 2nd-Trial Conviction Of Randall Reed For Murder Of East Ridge Woman

Saturday, September 19, 2020

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of Randall Reed in a retrial for the murder of an East Ridge woman.

A jury in July 2018 convicted Reed of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 70-year-old Jane Stokes.

An earlier conviction by a prior jury had been thrown out by an appeals court.

Reed testified in his own behalf.

The victim was murdered in her home during a robbery in 2011.

Her hands were zip-tied behind her back and her head was wrapped in cellophane. An autopsy revealed that she died from suffocation.

Evidence in the case showed Reed using the victim’s debit card at an ATM on Brainerd Road hours after the murder. Reed also testified to previously doing construction work at the victim’s house prior to the incident.

In 2013, Reed was tried before a Hamilton County Jury and sentenced to life in prison for the murder, to be served concurrently with sentences for especially aggravated robbery, theft of property, and four counts of fraudulent use of a debit card.

The defendant later appealed the ruling, referencing a court error where witness Milo Geiger testified that he had agreed to take a lie detector test and Reed had not. The defendant also argued that the court improperly admitted photos of the victim, failed to instruct the jury on one of the lesser offenses, and that the evidence was simply insufficient to support his conviction.

After a review of the record, Reed’s appeal for a new trial was granted.

In connection with the second trial, the appeals court said, "This appeal arises from the second jury trial of the Defendant-Appellant, Randall Kenneth Reed, for which he was convicted of first degree premeditated murder, first degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, and theft of property, and received an effective sentence of life imprisonment. See Tenn. Code Ann. §§ 39-13-202(a)(1), (a)(2), 39-13-402, 39-14-103. In this appeal, Reed argues: (1) the trial court erred in denying his right to self-representation; (2) the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress, which it construed as a motion for reconsideration; (3) the evidence is insufficient to establish his identity as the perpetrator of the offenses; (4) the guilty pleas he made in front of the jury should have been assessed and a new jury empaneled to ensure that he had a fair and unbiased trial; and (5) the trial court erred in admitting life and death photographs of the victim at trial. After carefully reviewing the record and the applicable law, we remand the case for entry of corrected judgment forms in Counts 1 and 2 as specified in this opinion. In all other respects, the judgments of the trial court are affirmed."

Judge Tom Greenholtz handled the case.


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 69 New Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Saturday is 69. The new total is 9,188. There have been no more deaths, said the county Health Department, for a total of 91. Tennessee had 20 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,216, state Health Department officials said. There were 942 new cases in the state for a total of 181,439. The state currently ... (click for more)

Catoosa And Dade Have Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 63 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 63 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,599. There were 2,313 new cases as that total reached 305,021 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 27,338, up 135 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,096 cases, up 17; 17 deaths, up ... (click for more)

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

To kick off this edition of The Saturday Funnies, we open with a riddle. The facts: Martha can run 1 turn in 1 minute. Charlie can run 4 turns in 1 minute, and Lauren can run 3 turns in 1 minute. The question: If these three people start running at the same time, how long will it take for all three to reach the starting line again? Please, it is obvious! If you deduced “One minute” ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Play Two Home Matches In October

As the boys in blue prepare to head north for the NISA Fall Championship Tournament, today the club announced two more home matches to close out the 2020 season. Saturday, October 17th will see Metro Louisville FC from the NPSL come to town. The following weekend, Saturday, October 24th, NISA’s newest team, Maryland Bobcats FC, will come to the Scenic City. Tickets for both matches ... (click for more)

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)


