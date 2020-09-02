Chip Baker, Sabrena Smedley Are New County Commission Leaders

Chip Baker is the new chairman of the County Commission, and Sabrena Smedley is vice chairman.

Mr. Baker, a Signal Mountain resident who headed the group that operates the Riverbend Festival for many years, won in a 5-4 vote over Commissioner Tim Boyd.

Voting for Mr. Baker were himself, former chairman Randy Fairbanks, Greg Martin, Katherlyn Geter and David Sharpe.

Voting for Mr. Boyd were himself, Ms. Smedley, Warren Mackey and Chester Bankston.

Ms. Smedley, a realtor from East Brainerd, won in a 6-3 vote over Mr.

Sharpe. Mr. Sharpe got votes from himself, Ms. Geter and Mr. Baker. Ms. Smedley was backed by herself, Mr. Bankston, Mr. Boyd, Mr. Martin, Mr. Fairbanks and Mr. Mackey.