Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death; 87 More Cases: Tennessee Has 16 More Deaths

There has been one more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 78.



An additional 87 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,113.

Health Department officials said 6,394 people (79 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,641 active cases.

There are 54 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Of those, 30 are Hamilton County residents. There are 18 patients in intensive care.

Tennessee had 16 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,797, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,502 new cases in the state for a total of 157,831.



The state had 83 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 7,061.



There have been 120,675 people recover from the virus in Tennessee.



Testing numbers are above 2.234 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,264 cases, up 91; 389 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 23,703 cases, up 81; 260 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 6,629 cases, up 113; 61 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 782 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,524 cases, up 23; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 534 cases, up 17; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 152 cases; 3 deaths



Marion County: 342 cases, up 14; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 817 cases, up 14; 23 deaths



Meigs County: 167 cases, up 4; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 784 cases, up 25; 15 deaths



Polk County: 335 cases, up 4; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 672 cases, up 11; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 149 cases, up 5; 1 death