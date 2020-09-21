 Monday, September 21, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman Injured When Car Crashes Into The Brainerd Pharmacy Early Monday Morning

Monday, September 21, 2020
  • - photo by Captain Scott Sparks
  • - photo by Captain Scott Sparks
  • - photo by Captain Scott Sparks
  • - photo by Captain Scott Sparks
  • - photo by Captain Scott Sparks

A woman was injure early Monday morning when her car crashed into Brainerd Pharmacy.

CFD crews worked the accident with an entrapment. The call came in at 5:53 a.m.

 

Squad 13 arrived on the scene and found a vehicle inside the  Brainerd Pharmacy. They requested additional companies for manpower and began extrication efforts.

The woman was removed from the vehicle after crews were able to access the car from inside the building. She was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

 

Damage to the building was extensive, but it was deemed to be structurally stable. 

 

Squad 13, Squad 1, Engine 15, Battalion 2 and CFD Special Operations responded.


September 21, 2020

