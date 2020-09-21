 Monday, September 21, 2020 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Monday, September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,604. There were 1,187 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

In lieu of its annual awards banquet in Gatlinburg, the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) held a virtual awards banquet on Monday. During the event, Dr. Bryan Johnson of ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,604. There were 1,187 new cases as that total reached 307,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 27,394, up 17 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,108 cases, up 7; 17 deaths; 74 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

In lieu of its annual awards banquet in Gatlinburg, the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) held a virtual awards banquet on Monday. During the event, Dr. Bryan Johnson of Hamilton County Schools, representing the Southeast region of Tennessee, was named as the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Johnson was selected for this honor out of a distinguished ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Thank You, Bill Zinkeler

There is one story in the Bible that I try to never forget. It’s the one where the Lord Jesus healed 10 lepers but only one came back with thanks. Man, forget those other nine … I strive to be the one who comes back. After all God has done in my life … I may fail again and again. I may be ‘a back-slider,’ and a disappointment to the Kingdom, but, brother, not thanking God every ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Netters Earn 6-0 Doubles Mark At Central Arkansas Invitational

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team closed out the Central Arkansas Fall Invite with a 6-0 mark in doubles action today. The Mocs finished the first tournament of the season with a 6-3 record in doubles and 12-7 mark in singles. Freshman Jessie Young and junior Bogdana Zaporozhets teamed up a No. 1 to post wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State. ... (click for more)

McCreadie Denies Owens $30,000 Victory In Nebraska; Marlar Takes $20,059 Home To West Tennessee

Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, N.Y. beat Tennessean Jimmy Owens with four laps to spare Saturday night to win the I-80 Nationals worth $30,000. T-Mac's ceremoniously beating of his roof top was met by thunderous applause at I-80 Speedway as fans loudly approved of the fist pumped high in the air in Victory Lane. McCreadie was the last of four different race leaders that had ... (click for more)


