Woman Gives Officers, Nurse Fits After North Chattanooga DUI Arrest

Police on Tuesday noticed a Lexus with an expired plate and initiated a traffic stop around Cherokee Boulevard. They found two male passengers and a female driver. Police said they smelled alcohol coming from the driver’s side.

The driver identified herself as Ariel Chamberlin, 25, of 7038 Middle Valley Road in Hixson. She did not have her driver’s license or proof of insurance on her. Officers said she told them she had been “out” when they asked if she had been drinking.

Police said Ms. Chamberlin became defensive and “combative” when she was asked to perform a field sobriety test. Police said they gave her several chances to perform the test, but she did not want to take the test. After this, she was placed into custody for DUI, and police said Ms. Chamberlin offered “passive resistance” when police put her in handcuffs.

The other passengers told police they met Ms. Chamberlin at Leapin Leprechaun and “didn’t know her very well.” Police said Ms. Chamberlin began to bang her head against the window and back glass. She was then placed in a seat belt and transported to the county jail.

Police said while they were waiting to administer a COVID-19 test, Ms. Chamberlin tried to kick out one of the windows and attempted to strangle herself with the seat belt. After being carried to the jail itself, police said she refused to consent to a blood draw. After securing a blood draw warrant, the blood draw was unsuccessful after three attempts.

Police said Ms. Chamberlain spat on the nurse trying to draw her blood. She has been charged with assault, DUI, no proof of insurance, driving without a license, and two counts of resisting arrest.