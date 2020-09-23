Mountain Creek Road Apartment Complex Sells For $32 Million

An apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road has sold for $32 million.

The Radius Mountain Creek Apartments are at 936 Mountain Creek Road.

The sale was from Radius Mountain Creek LLC to Signal Mountain Multifamily Partners LLC.

The complex was built in 1972.

The apartment website says, "You will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm. Our spacious apartments and sweeping grounds offer picturesque views of Signal Mountain and easy access to everything that downtown Chattanooga offers.

"Renovations are underway to modernize the buildings and grounds while we create outstanding state-of-the-art amenities. The renovated apartment homes feature beautifully updated finishes, granite-style counter tops, wood-style floors, and much more.

"The new clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, and unique outdoor social gathering spaces are designed with you in mind. Live, connect, and play as you engage in the community lifestyle at Radius Mountain Creek."