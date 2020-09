Volkswagen unveiled its new ID 4 electric SUV that will be produced at the Enterprise South Industrial Park in Chattanooga.

Officials said it will have a suggested retail price of just under $40,000. With a $7,500 federal tax credit, the price is around $32,500.

The ID 3 is available only in Europe.

This one will be sold in America and China as well as Europe.

The first new electric SUVs to be produced in Chattanooga are slated for 2022.