Doggart Gets Reduced Sentence In Case Involving Planned Attack On Muslim Community

The Signal Mountain man convicted of plotting an attack on a Muslim community in Upstate New York has received 120 months at a resentencing on Wednesday afternoon.

He initially was sentence to 235 months and has served 54 months thus far.

The resentence was ordered by an appeals court after Judge Curtis Collier declined to approve a plea agreement for Doggart for a five-year term.

He had asked to be released from prison for the most recent sentencing, citing concerns about COVID-19 in the federal prison where he is housed.

Judge Collier denied the motion, saying the believes Doggart, a one-time candidate for Congress, remains a threat.

Doggart , 70, watched the sentencing by video.