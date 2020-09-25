Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 53 Deaths

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County has two new coronavirus deaths as the toll climbs to 94. The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Friday was 91 - up from the prior day's 64. The new total is 9,542. Hamilton County has had 8,833 people recover from the virus (93 percent) and there are 615 active cases - up from 603 yesterday. There are 52 people hospitalized in the county from coronavirus, ... (click for more)