Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 53 Deaths
Friday, September 25, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 53 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,874.
There were 1,547 new cases as that total reached 312,514 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 28,035, up 132 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,171 cases, up 16; 18 deaths; 77 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 757 cases, up 5; 18 deaths, up 1; 52 hospitalizations
Dade County: 282 cases, up 3; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,521 cases, up 15; 33 deaths, up 1; 80 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 4,530 cases, up 13; 61 deaths; 237 hospitalizations, up 1