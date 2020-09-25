 Friday, September 25, 2020 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattooga And Walker Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 53 Deaths

Friday, September 25, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 53 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,874.

There were 1,547 new cases as that total reached 312,514 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 28,035, up 132 from Thursday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,171 cases, up 16; 18 deaths; 77 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 757 cases, up 5; 18 deaths, up 1; 52 hospitalizations

Dade County: 282 cases, up 3; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizations

Walker County: 1,521 cases, up 15; 33 deaths, up 1; 80 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 4,530 cases, up 13; 61 deaths; 237 hospitalizations, up 1

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 91 More Cases

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County has two new coronavirus deaths as the toll climbs to 94. The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Friday was 91 - up from the prior day's 64. The new total is 9,542. Hamilton County has had 8,833 people recover from the virus (93 percent) and there are 615 active cases - up from 603 yesterday. There are 52 people hospitalized in the county from coronavirus, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nashville's Big Day

The Nashville Election Commission will meet this afternoon to vote on whether to conduct a city-wide special election on Dec. 5. A grass roots group says they have enough signatures to bring a controversial 34 percent tax increase to the voters. Oh, the increase has already been approved, alright, but Nashville is the state’s Waterloo argue others, and if the city government goes ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Announces The Addition Of Midfielder Cutler Coleman

Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region. “We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)

CFC Ready For The Cosmos

Chattanooga FC’s first foray into the NISA playoff bubble was a success. They started their title march by stomping the LA Force, a team coach Peter Fuller called “perhaps the most complete team out of anybody” in the tournament. Darwin Lom and Sean “Hot Sauce” Hoffstatter both scored, but the Alec Reddington-led defense was also superb. “Personally, I look at every game as ... (click for more)


