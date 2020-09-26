 Saturday, September 26, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TDOC Resumes Visitation At 3 Facilities

Saturday, September 26, 2020

The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at three TDOC facilities beginning next weekend.  A modified visitation schedule is planned for the Turney Center Industrial Complex, the Morgan County Correctional Complex and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center beginning Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Department of Correction suspended visitation at all TDOC facilities in March as COVID-19 began to spread in the community.  The decision to resume limited visitation at three facilities was based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as the absence of active COVID-19 cases at each facility.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment for visitation. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.  “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during this time. We are also actively monitoring COVID-19 developments to determine a date for visitation and volunteer services to resume at all TDOC facilities.”

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

Turney Center Industrial Complex
Call: (931) 729-7172 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Morgan County Correctional Complex
Call: 346-1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Mark Luttrell Transition Center
Call (901) 581-8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.)

View additional visitation guidelines on the website prior to visiting.

 

 


September 26, 2020

Hamilton County COVID Deaths Reach 95; 67 Additional Cases

Chattooga County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Deaths Total 6,914


Opinion

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This week’s Saturday Funnies opens with this riddle: “There is a single-story yellow and pink house and everything is yellow and pink: yellow bricks, yellow doors, yellow windows, yellow walls, a pink cat, a pink fish, a pink computer, a pink chair, a pink table, a pink telephone, a pink shower. So, what color is the staircase? As you ponder the answer, please know that The Saturday ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Ladies Picked To Win SSAC Cross Country Championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Defending SSAC champion Dalton State (Ga.) claimed the top spot in the 2020-21 SSAC Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll. 2020-21 SSAC Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll 1. Dalton State (Ga.) – 63 (7) 2. William Carey (Miss.) – 53 (1) 3. Blue Mountain (Miss.) – 52 4. Mobile (Ala.) – 39 5. Middle Georgia – 31 6. Brewton-Parker ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces The Addition Of Midfielder Cutler Coleman

Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region. “We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)


