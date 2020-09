Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 21-27:

HOUSE NATHAN KEITH W/M 39 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

GREER JESSE DANIEL W/M 37 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

FINK ERIC LEE W/M 34 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS OR BIRTHDATE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BROCK NATHANIEL READ W/M 26 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SUMMERS BARBARA MICHELLE W/F 46 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

HASKINS MARCUS DEWAYNE W/M 28 OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF PAROLE

CARROLL ETHAN JAMES W/M 19 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

SCOTT - RUSSELL CHRISTA LEIGH W/F 33 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

KEOWN SHANE BRADFORD W/M 40 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

DEAN JAMES RUBEN W/M 62 OFFICER KELLEY CPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS – LESS SAFE, EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE

HODNETT SHELBY LEIGH W/F 28 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COURSEY CHANCE EDWARD W/M 35 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

HARGISS BRITTANY LASHAE W/F 21 **** OFFICER ALFORD OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M)

HARDWICK DYLAN JACOB W/M 23 **** OFFICER ALFORD AGG ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNK

WIGGINS NATALIE MICHELLE W/F 25 **** OFFICER ALFORD AGG ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CASTINGS CAROL FAYE W/F 62 **** OFFICER MILLER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DOVE BRIANNA KATHLEEN W/F 21 **** OFFICER SPROUSE POSS OF STOLEN VEHICLE, DRIVING STOLEN VEHICLE

EDWARDS JACE ANTHONY B/M 37 **** OFFICER MILLER HIT & RUN, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

CROMER JEREMY LYNN W/M 40 **** OFFICER WIASM POSS OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

ROSENTHAL THEODORE DANIEL W/M 52 **** OFFICER FRANKLIN ARSON 1ST DEGREE

BERRY EMILY NICOLE B/F 43 **** DTF POSS OF MARIJ.

MANN AMANDA LEIGH W/F **** DTF RETURN FROM DOC APPT.

RUTH THOMAS LAMAR W/M 50 **** DTF POSS OF METH

KOKEN NICOLE SHAWNICE W/F 28 **** OFFICER SPROUSE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MIDDLEBROOKS KATELYN NICOLE W/F 26 **** OFFICER MILLER POSS OF METH

QUAILS JOHN RANDALL W/M 28 **** OFFICER WASIM AGG ASSAULT, THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE, THEFT BY TAKING

JOHNSON TERESA LYNN W/F 40 **** DTF TRAFFICKING METH, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

ADAMS JAMIE ALLEN W/M 44 **** DTF TRAFFICKING METH, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

FRASHIER WHITNEY LASHAUNDA W/F 19 **** OFFICER GALYON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA) (X2), DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS KERA MICHELLE W/F 28 **** OFFICER BURGESS PROBATION (F)

DAVENPORT DAVADRION LAVAIL B/M 37 **** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F), POSS OF METH (F)

SCOTT EVA LEE W/F 63 **** OFFICER MILLER VGCSA

KIOSER DLYAN MCKAY W/M 17 **** OFFICER MILLER TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS FELONY

GRIFFIN MELISSA DIANE W/F 29 **** OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION (F)

PARKER KYLE PATRICK W/M 25 **** OFFICER BURGESS BATTERY (FVA)

FIELDS TIMOTHY B/M 50 OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PICKARD VADA LEANNE W/F 21 OFFICER WINKLER LPD DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH ROBERT WILLIAM W/M 35 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE

GOSS DRAKE KENRICK W/M 21 OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

SMITH ROBERT WILLIAM W/M 35 OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

HOLDEN NANCY INGRAM W/F 45 OFFICER BROOME RETURNED FROM FURLOUGH

JACKSON ROGER DALE W/M 35 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

PHILLIP JOHN PAUL W/M 41 OFFICER JONES HIT AND RUN, FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED 4TH OFFENSE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

SHIRLEY BRIAN DALE W/M 23 OFFICER COPPOCK THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

HUSKEY CASEY AARON W/M 22 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ

PUTNAM JESSICA ORLIS B/F 36 OFFICER JONES DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STOKER TAMMY LEIGH W/F 32 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WITHOUT A VAILD LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION

MANNIS BRITTANY MICHELLE W/F 26 OFFICER BROOME DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ORTIZ JULIO FERMIN B/M 22 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

BROWN STEPHEN WAYNE W/M 29 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

BELL JAHMAR DEWAYNE B/M 21 OFFICER DYE FLEEING TO ELUDE – FELONY, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 3RD OFFENSE, SEATBELT VIOLATION – CHILDREN 5 YOA AND LESS (2 COUNTS), IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, RECKLESS CONDUCT (2 COUNTS), NO INSURANCE, AGGRESSIVE DRIVING, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT