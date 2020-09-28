Woman Facing Charge After Man Says She Tried To Rob Him After Giving Him Ride To Sonic

A woman accused of trying to rob a man at knife point is in custody for aggravated robbery.

An investigator responded to a robbery call from Shallowford Road on Sept. 20, and spoke to the victim upon arrival. The victim said he left his hotel room to walk to the gas station, where he purchased some drinks before planning on walking to the Sonic.

The victim said at the gas station, he asked Deirdre Hutcherson, 51, for a ride to the Sonic, which she agreed to. When the two arrived at a four way stop, he said Ms. Hutcherson pulled out a knife and demanded money. He said she “began to drive fast” and threatened to crash the car in order to kill both of them.

After arriving at yet another four-way stop, the victim tried to jump out of the car. He said before he was able to completely exit the vehicle, Ms. Hutcherson sped away, forcing him to fall and then roll on the ground.

Police said the victim spoke to another woman after escaping, and used her phone to call police. Police interviewed the witness, who said the victim was scared by the incident.

Using surveillance footage from the gas station, police were able to identify the car’s tag number.

It was matched to Deirdre Hutcherson, whose physical description matched the one given by the victim. Ms. Hutcherson went into the police service center for an interview regarding this case, and she was then transported to the jail.

