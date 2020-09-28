 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Woman Facing Charge After Man Says She Tried To Rob Him After Giving Him Ride To Sonic

Monday, September 28, 2020
Dierdre Hutcherson
Dierdre Hutcherson

A woman accused of trying to rob a man at knife point is in custody for aggravated robbery.

An investigator responded to a robbery call from Shallowford Road on Sept. 20, and spoke to the victim upon arrival. The victim said he left his hotel room to walk to the gas station, where he purchased some drinks before planning on walking to the Sonic.

The victim said at the gas station, he asked Deirdre Hutcherson, 51, for a ride to the Sonic, which she agreed to. When the two arrived at a four way stop, he said Ms. Hutcherson pulled out a knife and demanded money. He said she “began to drive fast” and threatened to crash the car in order to kill both of them. 

After arriving at yet another four-way stop, the victim tried to jump out of the car. He said before he was able to completely exit the vehicle, Ms. Hutcherson sped away, forcing him to fall and then roll on the ground.

Police said the victim spoke to another woman after escaping, and used her phone to call police. Police interviewed the witness, who said the victim was scared by the incident.

Using surveillance footage from the gas station, police were able to identify the car’s tag number.

It was matched to Deirdre Hutcherson, whose physical description matched the one given by the victim. Ms. Hutcherson went into the police service center for an interview regarding this case, and she was then transported to the jail.


September 29, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 28, 2020

Bear That Rambled Around Chattanooga On Saturday Had Moved From Polk County To Bledsoe To Here

September 28, 2020

Marler Charged With July 5 Shooting At Hickory Valley Road


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKERS, CHRIS JOHN 722 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MT, 37377 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION ... (click for more)

TWRA officials said a black bear that rambled around Chattanooga on Saturday before being put down by wildlife officers had gone on a long journey before arriving here. Officials said the ... (click for more)

The suspect in a July shooting has been taken into custody in Kentucky and transported to Hamilton County. Police responded to a gunshot call on July 5 at Hickory Valley Road. Once police ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKERS, CHRIS JOHN 722 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MT, 37377 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

Bear That Rambled Around Chattanooga On Saturday Had Moved From Polk County To Bledsoe To Here

TWRA officials said a black bear that rambled around Chattanooga on Saturday before being put down by wildlife officers had gone on a long journey before arriving here. Officials said the adult bear was initially in Sevier County, but it was moved to Polk County because it had become habituated to human food. Mime Barnes, TWRA spokesperson, said the bar was tagged on the ear ... (click for more)

Opinion

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Our West Burns

There have been far more people than me who believe the catastrophic wildfires that now flame the width of our western states from Canada to Mexico are because “God has darn-near had enough!” Just yesterday in California a law was passed that will allow transgender prisoners to decide if they want to do their time in men’s or women’s state prison! But the better view is that states ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Advances To NISA Semifinals After 1-1 Draw

It was not the most beautiful of performances, but Chattanooga FC advanced to the NISA semifinals after their 1-1 draw against Cal United. With captain Juan Herandez out of the starting lineup, Darwin Lom took on even more attacking responsibility. The team’s first and only goal was a typical CFC attack, with Lom starting with the ball on the left sideline during the counterattack. ... (click for more)

Vols Hold Off South Carolina For 31-27 Victory In Columbia

The Tennessee Vols held off South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, winning their seventh straight going back to last season. It is the longest win streak in college football among Power 5 squads after last year's 1-4 start. Tennessee true freshman Jimmy Holiday pounced on a punt with just a minute and a half left that bounced off the leg of a Gamecock player. Instead ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors