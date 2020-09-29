Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, CHRIS JOHN

722 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA

8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

1614 WEST 55TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BONNER, JOHN WESLEY

735 EAST 10TH ST APT 4D CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BOWMAN, RICKY GENE

219 BRIAR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON

2303 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, JAMES N

31991 SR 108 GRUETLI LAAGER, 37339

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRYSON, BILLY JOE

123 WILLIE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT SIMPLE

---

BURFORD, HORATION

1602 BAUGH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 373112035

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

BURGER, TRAVIS IAN

258 ROSE CIR OLD FORT, 37323

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLINS, CHEYMOYE

1328 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA

807 MERRIMAC CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM

1000 REVERE PL SPRING HILL, 371741785

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED

---

DAVIS, PAUL ALLEN

9157 SNOW HILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DEWS, LADARRIUS

3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN

267 ROXBUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FLOWERS, STARLA LEANN

9754 BLUE SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

---

FUENTES, ESSAN P

2718 SHERPARD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HILL, KEYAISA D2612 EAST 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HILL, SHRONE MARQUEZ5401 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPE FROM PENAL INSTITUTION---HIXSON, ROBERT ALLEN7002 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373432512Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD1225 POPULAR ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---LEFTWICH, JONATHAN EUGENE2513 VINE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LOWE, ASHLEY KAY6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MANUEL, ROBERT WILBANKS5835 N PARK ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MANUS, MARTY EUGENE6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---MARTINEZ, WILLIAM ALEXANDER505 ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCTERRY, MARK LYRON1176 CRYSTAL LAKE ROAD ATLANTA, 30379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE3308 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN9207 BOLANS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO1518 WATERHOUSE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PIERCE, JACK ALLEN1908 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045330Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL6907 KNOLLCREST DR HARRISON, 373419471Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SAMMONS, PAMELA LOUISE5011 MARILYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SASS, IONA NEKIANONE GIVEN CHARLESTON, 29406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SILER, SHERRI R1711 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL3311 FAIRMOUNT PK SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---STAMEY, REBECCA FAYE10035 SHAGBARK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SUNUCSUNUC, PABLO BERBARDO3618 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WAMSLEY, MALLORIE MCKAY8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WHALEY, SHEILA JOYCE6914 PINE HAVEN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, BENWILLIS610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

