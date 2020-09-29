 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

AKERS, CHRIS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BONNER, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/10/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOWMAN, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, JAMES N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRYSON, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT SIMPLE
BURFORD, HORATION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
BURGER, TRAVIS IAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
DAVIS, PAUL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEWS, LADARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FLOWERS, STARLA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
FUENTES, ESSAN P
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HILL, KEYAISA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HIXSON, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
LEFTWICH, JONATHAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARTINEZ, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/22/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCTERRY, MARK LYRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PIERCE, JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SAMMONS, PAMELA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/11/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SASS, IONA NEKIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SILER, SHERRI R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WAMSLEY, MALLORIE MCKAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WHALEY, SHEILA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, BENWILLIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000


