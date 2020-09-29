Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKERS, CHRIS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/10/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BOWMAN, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, ERICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BROWN, JAMES N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BRYSON, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BURFORD, HORATION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BURGER, TRAVIS IAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|DAVIS, PAUL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DEWS, LADARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ESCALANTE-DIAZ, DUBER EFRAIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FLOWERS, STARLA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
|
|FUENTES, ESSAN P
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HILL, KEYAISA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HIXSON, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|LEFTWICH, JONATHAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MARTINEZ, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/22/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCTERRY, MARK LYRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PIERCE, JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SAMMONS, PAMELA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/11/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SASS, IONA NEKIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SILER, SHERRI R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WAMSLEY, MALLORIE MCKAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WHALEY, SHEILA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, BENWILLIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/28/2020
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|