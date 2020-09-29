Georgia Virus Deaths Increase By 34; 1,081 New Cases
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 34 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,994.
There were 1,081 new cases as that total reached 316.306 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 28,339, up 142 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,193 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 78 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 771 cases, up 5; 22 deaths; 54 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 282 cases; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,552 cases, up 17; 36 deaths; 80 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,585 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 241 hospitalizations, up 1