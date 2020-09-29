Tennessee's State Of Emergency To Remain Through October

As a National State of Emergency remains in place, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to previous executive orders.

“Tennessee’s response continues to be one of the most targeted in the country and a continued State of Emergency ensures we have access to additional federal funds, ensure our health care capacity is stable and loosen restrictions that would otherwise hinder our response time,” said Governor Lee. “COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Governor Lee signed Executive Order No. 63 on Tuesday to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through Oct. 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

Governor Lee also signed Executive Order No. 64, which extends through Oct. 30 provisions that allow for remote notarization and witnessing of documents. Executive Order No. 60, which extends through October 28 provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards, including the requirement of live broadcasts of electronic meetings to the public beginning Oct. 1, remains in effect.

Executive Order No. 63 includes provisions that: