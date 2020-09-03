2 Shot On Wilson Street Tuesday Evening; One Later Dies

Two people were shot Tuesday evening on Wilson Street, and one later died.

At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 Wilson Street block on a report of a person shot.



Upon arrival, officers found Tramell Harris and a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Mr. Harris had life-threatening injuries and the teenager had non-life threatening injuries.



Mr. Harris, 27, later succumbed to his injuries.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.