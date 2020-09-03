 Thursday, September 3, 2020 87.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

New Boutique Hotel Opening In Downtown Chattanooga

Thursday, September 3, 2020 - by Gail Perry

A new boutique hotel, The Hotel Indigo, will be opening in October in downtown Chattanooga at 300 W. 6th St.

 

It will have 117 rooms and spaces for meetings and special events. There will also be two restaurants. The Wanderer, described as a neighborhood brewpub serving American cuisine, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner in the restaurant or on the outside patio.

The Bar Lounge will also be available for small bites and cocktails.

 

At the Thursday meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board, general manager Peter Kartanos was given a beer permit on behalf of owners Perry Byron DeFoor and Ansley Blake DeFoor. The consumer beer license is for service in the restaurant and bar, beer sales will not be available with room service.

 

Because customers are likely to come from out of state, it was suggested for the hotel to get an app to help with IDs.


