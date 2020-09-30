Hamilton County Has An Additional 2 COVID Deaths; Tennessee Has 34 Deaths

Hamilton County has an additional two coronavirus deaths as the toll climbs to 97. There were 51 new cases on Wednesday, 72 fewer than were reported on Tuesday. The new total is 9,825.

There have been 9,126 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 93 percent. There are currently 602 active cases, down from 604 yesterday.

There are 59 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, and one additional suspected case. Of those, 28 are Hamilton County residents. Thirteen are in intensive care.

Tennessee had 34 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,454, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,528 new cases in the state for a total of 196,139.



The state currently has 806 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 more than on Tuesday.



There have been 179,332 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.877 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 31,202 cases, up 123; 472 deaths, up 6



Davidson County: 26,874 cases, up 77; 312 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 9,681 cases, up 76; 80 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 864 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,988 cases, up 16; 17 deaths



Grundy County: 326 cases, up 9; 6 deaths



Marion County: 555 cases, up 4; 8 deaths



Meigs County: 231 cases, down 1; 3 deaths



Polk County: 410 cases, up 3; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 863 cases, up 9; 15 deaths, up 2



Sequatchie County: 249 cases, up 5; 3 deaths, up 2