Walker County Has Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 48 More Deaths

I would like to commend Mayor Coppinger on his decision to extend the mask mandate. The COVID numbers are definitely better than they were. Obviously the mask mandate is working. I know a lot of us feel safer when we have to go to a grocery store, the doctor, etc. Keep up the good work. Vicki Hill Hixson (click for more)

It is said that a teacher was giving a lesson on the circulation of the blood. Trying to make the matter clearer, she said, “Now, class, if I stood on my head, the blood, as you know, would run into it, and I would turn red in the face.” All of the students nodded. “Then why is it that while I am standing upright in the ordinary positions the blood doesn't run into my feet?” ... (click for more)