Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 31-Sept. 7:

MILLS PAUL MICHAEL W/M 22 **** OFFICER WOOTEN PROBATION (F)

FELISCH MALLORY ROSE W/F 34 **** OFFICER ALFORD PAROLE

BROWN BRANDON KYLE W/M 35 **** OFFICER ALFORD POSS OF SCHEDULE II, POSS OF METH, CROSSING GUARD LINE

KEETON STANLEY SCOTT W/M **** OFFICER ALFORD POSS OF SCHEDULE, POSS OF METH

HEDGEWORTH AARON BLAKE W/M 28 **** OFFICER BARKLEY GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB, TO LEO, THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE, BATTERY

SMITH JEFFERY MONOROE W/M 35 **** OFFICER YOUNG FLEEING ELUDING (F), DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FTA (M)

CHASTAIN MATTHEW ALLEN W/M 33 **** OFFICER YOUNG POSS OF HEROIN

CALDWELL TONY LEWIS W/M 49 **** OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER

HARTMAN CHUCKY LABRON W/M 69 **** GARRISON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

KING CASEY JOHNATHAN W/M 28 **** COOK THEFT BY TAKING (M), PROBATION (F)

WELLS JOHN ROBERT W/M 46 **** OFFICER HEAD AGG ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS (M)

WIGGINS NATALIE MICHELLE W/F 25 **** OFFICER BURGESS BATTERY

STONE KENNETH WAYNE W/M 61 OFFICER BRUCE RETURN FROM DOC APPT

BRYANT SAMANTHA KAYLA W/F 37 OFFICER HOLLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

PATTERSON SANDRA FAYE W/F 49 OFFICER GILLAND TERRORISTIC THREATS, AGG ASSAULT

BIRDCREEK AARON LOUIS W/M 31 OFFICER EVANS RPD MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER

CLOWDUS CHARLES WAYNE W/M 36 OFFICER CARTER RPD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FOSSIS ERIC LEBRON B/M 48 *** HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BLALOCK MEGAN LASHA W/F 32 OFFICER MASON RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

CASTEEL GEORGE THOMAS W/M 32 OFFICER MATTHEWS RETURN FROM DOCTOR

CANTRELL ZACHARY KEITH W/M 22 OFFICER ELLENBURG DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – FELONY

MILLS ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 33 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD (2 COUNTS), PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

DEAL CHARLES DAVID W/M 43 OFFICER GASS GSP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCE, FAIL TO YIELD WHEN ENTER/CROSS ROADWAY, VIEW OBSTRUCTED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

SMITH HUNTER GREGORY W/M 25 OFFICER CAMP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SMITH PEYTON MCCRAY W/M 21 OFFICER CAMP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

COLLINS BRIAN LEE W/M 36 OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

CLEM CHASITY ALISHA W/F 32 OFFICER RAILEY DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

HEGWOOD TRISHA FAY W/F 37 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WEBB REBECCA LYNN W/F 30 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WEBB SID LANORK W/M 60 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, AFFIXING TAG

PELL DALLAS ERVIN W/M 45 OFFICER ALFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD.

STRAWTER ANGELICA LEANN B/F 24 OFFICER HUGGINS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

MACLAUGHLIN JAMES ROBERT W/M 36 OFFICER JONES FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

AVANS CONNIE YVONNE W/F 60 OFFICER MATTHEWS DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

WALKER CLARENCE WILLIAM B/M 46 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WEST JAMES JEFFERSON W/M 21 OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

GOODENOUGH JERREN NICHOLAS W/M 31 OFFICER BROOME PAROLE VIOLATION

GRIMSLEY MATTHEW BRANDON W/M 31 OFFICER COKER LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

ROMERO THALIA MERIAM W/F 18 GSP HOLD FOR CHEROKEE CO

WEBB TAYLOR DIANN W/F 25 OFFICER SCHRADER FORGERY 1ST DEGREE

KELLIS ROBERT DAVID W/M 42 OFFICER MULLIS RPD FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

BLEVINS VALARIE JO W/F 27 OFFICER ALFORD POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BLEVINS JONATHAN WALTER W/M 29 OFFICER ALFORD POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

APOSTOL THEODORE HOWARD W/M 27 **** OFFICER BARKLEY BURGLARY

FLETCHER TRACY EUGENE W/M 46 **** OFFICER MULLIS FLEEING AND ELUDING, OBSTRUCTION (M), POSS OF METH, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FTA (F)

CHADWICK STEPHEN ANTHONY W/M 39 **** DTF POSS OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

WOODARD ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 30 **** DTF POSS OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

MCCOY GEORGIA DANIELLE W/F 33 **** DTF PAROLE

CRAWFORD MICHAEL SHANE W/M 43 **** OFFICER SPROUSE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OLIVER WYATT CLINTON W/M 32 **** OFFICER KING DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CASTEEL MEGAN KATHLEEN W/F 27 **** OFFICER AGREDANO OBSTRUCTION (F)

SCHEIDER ALANIS KYLAR W/F 21 **** OFFICER CARTER DUI, FTML, OPEN CONTAINER

DUNN CARISSA EMILY W/F 28 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI, FTML

WALLIN GEREEN LEE W/M 36 **** OFFICER SIMPSON BURGLARY

NEWMAN MITZI DAGLEY W/F 49 **** OFFICER HINCH TERRORISIC THREATS (M)

STEVENS KYLE LYNN W/M 33 **** OFFICER KING DUI, TAILLIGHT LENSES REQUIRED

HARRIS COREY LEE B/M 41 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI, FLEEING AND ELUDING, SPEEDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HOUSE NATHAN KEITH W/M 39 **** OFFICER KING DUI, SPPEDING, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSES ON PERSON

HARBAUGH KRYSTAL LYNN W/F 27 **** OFFICER CARTER DUI, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MANDO JUAN CARNDO H/M 24 **** OFFICER GILLELAND KIDNAPPING, STRONG ARMED ROBBERY, BATTERY

ORTEGA OSCAR ESTEVEZ H/M 24 **** OFFICER GILLELAND KIDNAPPING, STRONG ARMED ROBBERY, BATTERY

PEREZ-NIX MIGUEL ANGEL H/M 24 **** OFFICER GILLELAND KIDNAPPING, STRONG ARMED ROBBERY, BATTERY

JARRELL CHARITY MICHELLE W/F 37 **** OFFICER WORLEY DISORDERLY CONDUCT, TERRORISTIC THREATS