Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDIZAN, JOHNNY

1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 373432282

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

---

BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS

804 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BASS, EDWARD LEBRON

2601 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OVER 1000

---

BOLDEN, CRAWFORD COREY

4601HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37313

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL

3900 BLANCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, MICHAEL J

941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)

---

DAVIS, NATHAN CLEON

117 HOOK STREET DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DELO, NATHAN JOE

8170 MUSTANG DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

3233 OZARK CIR/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DUQUE-ARZATE, LUCANO

10399 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE

119 TIMBER KNOLLDR APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

DYAR, PHILIP GREGORY

132 SHOREWOOD LANE RINGGOLD, 30747

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

EVANS, MASON LONGSTREET

318 OAK LANE RICHMOND, 23226

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

FOUCHEY, ARIANNA NICOLE

8705 ELLINGTON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GEORGE, LIDARRIUS

2516 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GIOVANNI-GOMEZ, DHAEL

9221 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

1202 POPLAR STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023824

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MDMAFOR RESAL

---

HOLLOWAY, RODERICK JEROME

3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

JONES, CHARLES NATHANIEL

3637 FRED WALKER DRIVE SMYRNA, 30082

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---JONES, PAMELA MICHELLE4404 INNWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KEISER, JOSHUA DANIEL816 WINDY HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---LEWIS, MARK STEVEN9831 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37339Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LILLY, PETER TIMOTHY3 DUDLEY BAKER CT ASHEVILLE, 28803Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LIMBAUGH, JOSEPH MARK23 CRABTREE LN ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MCMILLON, LARENZO1719 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---POSEY, CHRISTOPHER RYAN300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RANKIN, RICKY DEWAYNE1720 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REDPATH, BRYAN NORRIS205 TINKER BELL CIRCLE FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---REED, WESLEY W82 ANTLER RIDGE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REYNOLDS, KE VANTE160 ROLLING RIDGE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---RICE, REGINALD LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072201Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHROPSHIRE, JESSE LAMAR903 LIDDELL ST DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEPROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV---SMITH, CLAY ALLEN1164 HUGH ALLISON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---STAMPER, DUANE ALEXANDER30 FRANK FABRIS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN3427 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---STUART, ERIK MICHAEL5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMPSON, ZACHERY KEYTH35 FLETCHER ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTEVADING ARREST---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WARE, NOAH TIMOTHY742 DIAMOND RIDGE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEEKS, DERRICK LADON727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WESTBROOK, JAMES R1905 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042633Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WHITWORTH, JENNIFER D305 CLOVERDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILKEY, BRIAN JEROME330 MAPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WOLFE, HOPE REBECCA2931 EAST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN816 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WRIGHT, JOSEPH COREYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---YOUNG, DANIEL LEE1228 VITTETOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073028Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION

BALDIZAN, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/22/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST BOLDEN, CRAWFORD COREY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, NATHAN CLEON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR DELO, NATHAN JOE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DUQUE-ARZATE, LUCANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) EVANS, MASON LONGSTREET

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FOUCHEY, ARIANNA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GEORGE, LIDARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MDMAFOR RESAL JONES, PAMELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KEISER, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE LEWIS, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LILLY, PETER TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LIMBAUGH, JOSEPH MARK

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/17/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCMILLON, LARENZO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSEY, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/22/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY REYNOLDS, KE VANTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION RICE, REGINALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, CLAY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMPSON, ZACHERY KEYTH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

EVADING ARREST THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING