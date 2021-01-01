Police Blotter: Porch Thief At Work At 2 AM; Snake In House Freaks Man Out

While on routine patrol at 3:37 a.m. an officer noticed that there were a large number of cars parked on the street at Nephews Bar & Grill at 4380 Dorris St. He also noticed several cars in the lot and several people exiting the premises. The bar is supposed to have shut down at 3 a.m. and is usually cleared out completely by 3:30 a.m. The officer said it appeared as if though they were still operating when he drove by.

* * *

A cab driver spoke to police at Embassy Suites at Lifestyle Way. He said a customer ran out of his vehicle without paying for cab services provided. He said the customer is a black male with dreads, thin build and was wearing all black clothing. The man was picked up by at the Embassy Suites and transported to the Westside. Upon arrival at the destination the man jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The cabbie chose to return back to the Embassy Suites in an attempt to pull up video footage of the man. However, the manager was not present at the time to pull up any video. The cab driver is out $58.20.

* * *

At a residence on N. Highland Park Avenue, an anonymous caller reported a neighbor's windows of their house had been busted out along with their flower pots destroyed and thrown over the yard. The complainant wanted police to check on the residence. Upon arrival, an officer observed the house as it was described by the complainant. The officer knocked on the front door and received no response, but found the front door unlocked. He and assisting officers announced their presence and entered the residence. No one was located inside. The residence was then locked and secured prior to leaving.

* * *

A woman said her vehicle was broken into in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., and she found the next morning that someone attempted to use her credit card at the McDonald's restaurant at 2017 Gunbarrel Road. The credit card was declined for $12.54. The manager of the McDonald's restaurant looked at video but was unable to get the suspect on video. However, an employee described the suspect as a white male, 30-40 years old, driving a white pickup truck (possible Ford). The employee said the man was with a white female who appeared to be 50-60 years old. The credit card has been canceled.

* * *

On Idlewild Drive in Brainerd, a man said around 2 a.m. an unknown black male had stolen packages from his porch. The packages contained a projector lamp bulb and mount, estimated value of $390. The theft victim provided photo/video evidence of the theft occurring from his Ring camera. The suspect is unknown at this time, but if identified the victim wishes to prosecute.

* * *

Officers responded to a home invasion call on Towerway Drive. They encountered a couple standing outside of the residence who said they transported a man to his mother's house on Towerway Drive to get a snake out of the basement. The couple said that after they saw the snake leave the house the man got freaked out and ran into the house and locked the door. Officers attempted to have the man step out of the house after knocking on the front door, as well as the basement door. The man's mother showed up at the house, let police in and had the man step outside for questioning. No evidence of a home invasion was discovered. The man's story did not make much sense, and according to his mother, he had caused trouble in the past because "he is crazy." The man was transported back to his apartment at City View Apartments, where he insisted there was someone inside his apartment. Police did a sweep of his apartment and did not discover anything.



* * *



Police went to an address on Jeffery Lane looking for Michael Dillard, who has warrants on file ranging from carjacking to felony reckless endangerment. Police knocked on the door and made contact with Devartay Turner. Police observed four males in the living room. Police asked Devartay to speak with his mother. She was told police were there for Dillard. She gave police permission to look through the house for him. Police began to look through the house and were told her oldest son, Adam Turner, was upstairs. Police began to go upstairs and at the top of the stairs police could see Adam Turner's room door open. Police continued down the hallway and came to a cracked door at the end of the hallway. Police pushed the door open and observed a gun sticking out of a bag hanging on the closet door. Police asked who did the room belong to in which Devartay Turner said the room belonged to him and he was holding the gun for someone. Police discovered the firearm was stolen. Devartay then stated the firearm belonged to his cousin who he only knew by his first name (Anthony). Two other guns in the room came back clean. No one in the house knew what the cousin "Anthony's" last name was. Police later discovered Anthony's last name. Police learned that Dillard was seen at the house because Adam Turner cuts hair and does tattoos from home.



