Hamilton County Has 11 New COVID Deaths, 425 New Cases; Coppinger To Make Announcement On Wednesday On COVID Fight

Hamilton County on Monday reported 11 more deaths from the coronavirus.

That brings the death toll in the county to 313.

The county also reported 425 new COVID-19 cases, with 196 patients hospitalized with 54 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 82 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 34,254.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 29,224, which is 85 percent, and there are 4,717 active cases.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Health Department’s Golley Auditorium.

He said he will make an announcement "regarding the ongoing battle with COVID-19."