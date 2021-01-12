AIM Center To Move Forward On $12.3 Million Project On City Property On E. Main Street

Officials of the AIM Center and a supportive housing development group said Tuesday they plan to move forward with a $12.3 million project on E. Main Street despite an initial denial of state funding.

Tyler Yount, of the mayor's office, said an initial application for state funding was not approved. However, he said the group plans to reapply soon and hopes for a favorable ruling within several months.

He said current structures on the property that is at the junction of the Highland Park and Oak Grove communities will be taken down and a new three-story structure built.

It will include 60 new high-quality affordable homes, it was stated. Fifteen of those will be set aside for individuals who are chronically homeless. AIM itself works to stabilize those with chronic mental issues.

Officials of the Vecino Group said tax credits will help make the project feasible. A $900,000 development fee is included.

It will be the first project for Vecino in Tennessee. It has 20 facilities in eight other states.

The project is to include 75 parking spaces, a community garden, a park area, a new bus shelter, new sidewalks and a multi-purpose room available for community use.