AIM Center To Move Forward On $12.3 Million Project On City Property On E. Main Street

Officials of the AIM Center and a supportive housing development group said Tuesday they plan to move forward with a $12.3 million project on E. Main Street despite an initial denial of state funding.

Tyler Yount, of the mayor's office, said an initial application for state funding was not approved. However, he said the group plans to reapply soon and hopes for a favorable ruling within several months.

He said current structures on the property that is at the junction of the Highland Park and Oak Grove communities will be taken down and a new three-story structure built.

It will include 60 new high-quality affordable homes, it was stated. Fifteen of those will be set aside for individuals who are chronically homeless.  AIM itself works to stabilize those with chronic mental issues.

Officials of the Vecino Group said tax credits will help make the project feasible. A $900,000 development fee is included.

It will be the first project for Vecino in Tennessee. It has 20 facilities in eight other states.

The project is to include 75 parking spaces, a community garden, a park area, a new bus shelter, new sidewalks and a multi-purpose room available for community use.

 


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444. There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached 648,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 45,177, up 435 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,816 cases, up 65; 40 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy - And Response (2)

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Daily COVID Count

What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


