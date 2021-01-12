Georgia Officials Stress Security Measures At Capitol In Atlanta

January 12, 2021
In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444.
There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached 648,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Officials of the AIM Center and a supportive housing development group said Tuesday they plan to move forward with a $12.3 million project on E. Main Street despite an initial denial of state ... (click for more)
In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week.
“The Department of Public ... (click for more)
There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached 648,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 45,177, up 435 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 3,816 cases, up 65; 40 deaths; ... (click for more)
In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)
What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)
Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach.
Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)
Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions.
The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)