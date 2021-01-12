Georgia Officials Stress Security Measures At Capitol In Atlanta

In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week.

"The Department of Public Safety continues to monitor protest activity and to evaluate security measures on Capitol Hill. We have a strategic plan to provide a safe and secure environment at the Capitol. As always, we will continue to support those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner. However, we will not tolerate any unlawful behavior or threats of violence or damage to state property. We are prepared to respond in the appropriate manner as we have always done in the past," said Colonel Wright. In addition, Colonel Wright stressed that persons who act with disregard for the laws of this state will be dealt with swiftly and accordingly.

DPS encourages everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest law enforcement officer. If you see something, say something. The Capitol Police Division Emergency Dispatch can be contacted at (404) 624-7281.

Report suspicious activity, threats, or criminal concerns to the GBI-GISAC 24/7 Watch Desk via the See Something Send Something mobile witness app, submit online to

submit-tips-online

or call 1-800-597-TIPS.