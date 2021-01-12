 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Weather

Georgia Officials Stress Security Measures At Capitol In Atlanta

In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week. 

“The Department of Public Safety continues to monitor protest activity and to evaluate security measures on Capitol Hill.  We have a strategic plan to provide a safe and secure environment at the Capitol.
As always, we will continue to support those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner.  However, we will not tolerate any unlawful behavior or threats of violence or damage to state property.  We are prepared to respond in the appropriate manner as we have always done in the past,” said Colonel Wright.  In addition, Colonel Wright stressed that persons who act with disregard for the laws of this state will be dealt with swiftly and accordingly.

DPS encourages everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest law enforcement officer.  If you see something, say something.  The Capitol Police Division Emergency Dispatch can be contacted at (404) 624-7281.

Report suspicious activity, threats, or criminal concerns to the GBI-GISAC 24/7 Watch Desk via the See Something Send Something mobile witness app, submit online to https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or call 1-800-597-TIPS.

In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444. There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Officials of the AIM Center and a supportive housing development group said Tuesday they plan to move forward with a $12.3 million project on E. Main Street despite an initial denial of state ... (click for more)



In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week. “The Department of Public ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 145 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,006 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444. There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached 648,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 45,177, up 435 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,816 cases, up 65; 40 deaths; ... (click for more)

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy - And Response (2)

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Daily COVID Count

What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)


