Scott Allen Named Administrator Of Elections For Hamilton County

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Scott Allen is now administrator of elections, after the Election Commission voted to remove the “interim” part of his title. Mr. Allen has been serving in that role since Kerry Steelman was fired in September.

“I think with Scott, staff believes he can help fulfill the very important requirements needed to keep this very important process moving forward,” Commissioner Jerry Summers said. “I move that Mr. Allen’s temporary status be moved to permanent administrator status.”

“I would be honored to accept the job,” Mr. Allen said.

Chairman Mike Walden said he fully supported promoting Mr. Allen, but also said he preferred to take the matter under advisement, so the Commission could “dot their I’s and cross their T’s” before making it official. Commissioner Summers argued with him, saying that if the Commission wanted to promote him, then they should vote to promote Mr. Allen.

“I think we’re all in agreement that Scott would be our choice,” Chairman Walden said. “But it wasn’t on our agenda, and I know several of us have been contacted about the process and how we’re going to do it. I’ve been very cautious.”

“Well with all due respect, let’s do it before we get any political interference from any other legislators. For me it’s time to move forward,” Commissioner Summers said.

The Commission voted unanimously to promote Scott Allen to a permanent position as the administrator of elections.


January 13, 2021

Monty Bell will remain on the ballot, but Michelle Peterson was taken off after the Election Commission waded through challenges and issues pertaining to three of Chattanooga's mayoral candidates.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Wednesday announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday.

December was a strong month for property taxes received, said Samantha VanAlstyne, assistant treasurer for Lookout Mountain, Tn. During the month, the town received $947,000 in property tax payments



Homeless Mayor Candidate Monty Bell Will Stay On The Ballot Despite Challenge From The Other Monty In The Race

Homeless Mayor Candidate Monty Bell Will Stay On The Ballot Despite Challenge From The Other Monty In The Race

Monty Bell will remain on the ballot, but Michelle Peterson was taken off after the Election Commission waded through challenges and issues pertaining to three of Chattanooga's mayoral candidates. Fellow candidate Monty Bruell and his attorney, Lee Davis, came before the commission and asked for the Commission to remove Monty Bell from the ballot. His reasoning was that Mr. Bell,

Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Wednesday announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday. Lt. Governor McNally praised his fellow members in announcing the assignments. "This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures

Roy Exum: I Believe This Guy

Roy Exum: I Believe This Guy

I know this great guy and we talk about a lot of stuff, personal as well as the words I write. He and I shared a huge thrill early Tuesday morning when, during the final minute of Alabama's 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, a grinning Nick Saban allowed Landon Dickerson to snap the ball on the last play of the game. Voted as the best center in the country

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's Men's Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three


