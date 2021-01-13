Scott Allen Named Administrator Of Elections For Hamilton County

Scott Allen is now administrator of elections, after the Election Commission voted to remove the “interim” part of his title. Mr. Allen has been serving in that role since Kerry Steelman was fired in September.

“I think with Scott, staff believes he can help fulfill the very important requirements needed to keep this very important process moving forward,” Commissioner Jerry Summers said. “I move that Mr. Allen’s temporary status be moved to permanent administrator status.”

“I would be honored to accept the job,” Mr. Allen said.

Chairman Mike Walden said he fully supported promoting Mr. Allen, but also said he preferred to take the matter under advisement, so the Commission could “dot their I’s and cross their T’s” before making it official. Commissioner Summers argued with him, saying that if the Commission wanted to promote him, then they should vote to promote Mr. Allen.

“I think we’re all in agreement that Scott would be our choice,” Chairman Walden said. “But it wasn’t on our agenda, and I know several of us have been contacted about the process and how we’re going to do it. I’ve been very cautious.”

“Well with all due respect, let’s do it before we get any political interference from any other legislators. For me it’s time to move forward,” Commissioner Summers said.

The Commission voted unanimously to promote Scott Allen to a permanent position as the administrator of elections.

