Hamilton County Mask Mandate Extended Through March 31

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

A mask mandate in Hamilton County is being extended through March 31.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said wearing masks is a prime way to ward off the deadly coronavirus and said mask wearing has helped local businesses remain open.

He said as a result that sales tax collections are actually up and the property tax is at break even or better.

The county mayor said, "Hope is on the way, but we continue to see cases on the rise.

He added, "At one point we were bragging that our positive rate on COVID tests was around six percent. But now it's 18-20 percent positive."

However, County Mayor Coppinger said there have been improvements on COVID hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit numbers. We were near capacity just last month."

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said, "The toll is so large that it's hard to grasp. We have now lost 319 people to COVID in Hamilton County."

Dr. Adam Soufleris, infection disease physician at Parkridge Hospital, and Dr. Mark Anderson, of CHI Memorial, both stressed the importance of mask wearing and staying out of group settings.

Dr. Soufleris said, "For a while, Tennessee was No. 1 in the world in new cases." He said Hamilton County "was seeing 300-400 cases a day, then it got to over 500."

However, he said, "There is a lot of room for optimism with the vaccine coming online. That has been truly a triumph of science."

But he said it may be "halfway through the year or the third of fourth quarter before we reach herd immunity."

Dr. Soufleris said, "It's time to get back into our bubbles. Hang in there and let's look for brighter days. I think they're on the way." 

Dr. Anderson said, "We are seeing a remarkable transmission of COVID and this is likely to get worse" with a much more contagious variant now in the county that is "50-75 percent more contagious, and this one is pretty darn contagious."

He said, "This is a big deal for a lot of people."

He said he has taken the vaccine himself and feels it is safe.

Dr. Anderson noted that he has been very careful, but he came down with COVID himself from a family member who did not have symptoms.

He said, "Wearing a mask is a statement that you care for your fellow human beings."

 


January 13, 2021

Homeless Mayor Candidate Monty Bell Will Stay On The Ballot Despite Challenge From The Other Monty In The Race

January 13, 2021

Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

January 13, 2021

Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Resume Some Paving Projects


Monty Bell will remain on the ballot, but Michelle Peterson was taken off after the Election Commission waded through challenges and issues pertaining to three of Chattanooga’s mayoral candidates. ... (click for more)

Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Wednesday announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday. Lt. ... (click for more)

December was a strong month for property taxes received, said Samantha VanAlstyne, assistant treasurer for Lookout Mountain, Tn. During the month, the town received $947,000 in property tax payments ... (click for more)



Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe This Guy

I know this great guy and we talk about a lot of stuff, personal as well as the words I write. He and I shared a huge thrill early Tuesday morning when, during the final minute of Alabama’s 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, a grinning Nick Saban allowed Landon Dickerson to snap the ball on the last play of the game. Voted as the best center in the country ... (click for more)

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)


