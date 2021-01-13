 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 44.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Homeless Mayor Candidate Monty Bell Will Stay On The Ballot Despite Challenge From The Other Monty In The Race

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Monty Bell will remain on the ballot, but Michelle Peterson was taken off after the Election Commission waded through challenges and issues pertaining to three of Chattanooga’s mayoral candidates.

Fellow candidate Monty Bruell and his attorney, Lee Davis, came before the commission and asked for the Commission to remove Monty Bell from the ballot. His reasoning was that Mr. Bell, who is homeless, put down the Community Kitchen as his residence.

“It is not a residential address, it is not zoned for permanent residence. It can be where one be one receives mail, but not one where one resides,” Mr. Bruell said. “I’m not addressing it as a cold-weather shelter, just as a permanent residence. I want to make it clear my challenge is not an attack on the homeless, and that a homeless person can be a candidate for mayor.”

However, the Commission did not support this idea, as Chairman Mike Walden said the Community Kitchen is already a place the homeless are allowed to put down as an address when registering to vote. He said that if people are allowed to vote using that address, why wouldn’t they be allowed to run for mayor using the same address?

The Commission also noted that Mr. Bell has lived in Chattanooga for over 30 years, and even if he does not pay rent or have a mortgage, he still is a citizen of Chattanooga.

“We’ve voted for people to run when they couldn’t complete the application, and we let the voters decide who to vote for,” Chairman Walden said. “I always believe we should err on the side of letting the public have the opportunity to vote.”

City attorney Phil Noblett concurred with the Commissioners, and they voted to keep Mr. Bell on the ballot.

“I didn’t get the rule of law that says a homeless person cannot seek an office in the city where they resign,” Mr. Bell said. “I haven’t been able to put out any of my campaign information or talk to my constituents because I have been challenged about my residency. That makes no sense.

“I’ve been a voice of the Community Kitchen for almost 30 years. I was not informed by the Hamilton County Election Commission that this thing was going to happen, and I have not been able to prepare myself.”

Ms. Peterson was also removed from the ballot at her request, as she had not technically been a resident of Chattanooga for at least a year when she voted in the primary election last spring. She said she did not mean to mislead anyone, and the council simply voted to take her off the ballot. Any candidate must be a resident of Chattanooga for at least a year.


January 13, 2021

Homeless Mayor Candidate Monty Bell Will Stay On The Ballot Despite Challenge From The Other Monty In The Race

January 13, 2021

Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

January 13, 2021

Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Resume Some Paving Projects


Monty Bell will remain on the ballot, but Michelle Peterson was taken off after the Election Commission waded through challenges and issues pertaining to three of Chattanooga’s mayoral candidates. ... (click for more)

Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Wednesday announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday. Lt. ... (click for more)

December was a strong month for property taxes received, said Samantha VanAlstyne, assistant treasurer for Lookout Mountain, Tn. During the month, the town received $947,000 in property tax payments ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Homeless Mayor Candidate Monty Bell Will Stay On The Ballot Despite Challenge From The Other Monty In The Race

Monty Bell will remain on the ballot, but Michelle Peterson was taken off after the Election Commission waded through challenges and issues pertaining to three of Chattanooga’s mayoral candidates. Fellow candidate Monty Bruell and his attorney, Lee Davis, came before the commission and asked for the Commission to remove Monty Bell from the ballot. His reasoning was that Mr. Bell, ... (click for more)

Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Wednesday announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday. Lt. Governor McNally praised his fellow members in announcing the assignments. "This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe This Guy

I know this great guy and we talk about a lot of stuff, personal as well as the words I write. He and I shared a huge thrill early Tuesday morning when, during the final minute of Alabama’s 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, a grinning Nick Saban allowed Landon Dickerson to snap the ball on the last play of the game. Voted as the best center in the country ... (click for more)

Sports

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors