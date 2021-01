Georgia Has 137 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,685 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 137 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,580.There were 5,685 new cases, as that total reached 654,356 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 45,533, up 356 from Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 3,877 cases, up 61; 42 deaths, up 2; 167 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 1,752 cases, up 8; 46 deaths; 123 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 853 cases, up 7; 8 deaths; 42 hospitalizationsWalker County: 4,479 cases, up 54; 57 deaths; 187 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 12,220 cases, up 160; 136 deaths, up 2; 585 hospitalizations, up 7

Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 356 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,625 New Cases, 137 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 356 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 207 patients hospitalized with 58 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID.