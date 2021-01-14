 Thursday, January 14, 2021 30.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Hagerty Brings Permanent Senate Office To Cookeville

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Senator Bill Hagerty has opened an office in Cookeville, marking the first time in the state’s history that the region will have a permanent Senate office and staff to assist citizens.
 
“Ensuring that those who live in the Upper Cumberland region have a U.S. Senate office on a permanent basis was a top priority of mine as I took office,” said Senator Hagerty. “This region, which has its own distinct personality, needs and opportunities will now have dedicated staff members from my office to assist them with constituent services – not just in Cookeville, but across this beautiful area of our state.”
 
“Establishing the first ever U.S.
Senate office in the Upper Cumberland shows how committed Senator Hagerty is to serving every Tennessean,” said Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. “Having an office in Putnam County can only benefit our community as we continue to grow.” 
 
Senator Hagerty has appointed the following to his Cookeville office:
 
Tanner Cox will serve as a field representative. He was most recently campaign manager for Congressman John Rose’s campaign. Previously, he was a regional field director for Senator Hagerty. He is a graduate of Tennessee Tech University. Mr. Cox is originally from Fentress County and lives in Cookeville.
 
Bonny Warren will serve as a constituent services representative. Ms. Warren has 10 years of constituent service experience with the U.S. House of Representatives. Having previously worked in Tennessee state government, Ms. Warren has a background serving constituents. Ms. Warren lives in Cookeville with her husband and enjoys her large family.
 
The office will be located in the L. Clure Morton Federal Building at 9 E. Broad St., 3rd Floor, and can be contacted by calling the Nashville office at 615-736-5129.

