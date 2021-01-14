Huntsville Picked For Space Command Headquarters

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty praised the choice of Huntsville, Ala., for the United States Space Command.

Senator Blackburn said, “The new Space Command Center in the Tennessee Valley is an important investment in both the future of our military and in the skilled workforce of the region. This base will bring over 1,600 new jobs in the area and more as the command grows.”

Senator Hagerty said, “The new United States Space Command headquarters in the Tennessee Valley will be the primary entity for providing strategic direction to the U.S. military to deter space-based threats globally. Space Command’s future headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, will bring hundreds of new jobs to Tennesseans and further our state’s rich history of contributing to our national defense.”

The United States Space Command was established in August 2019. It is a unified combatant command of the Department of Defense and is responsible for military capabilities in space.

