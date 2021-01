An apartment complex in East Brainerd has sold for $17.4 million.

The Grove at Hickory Valley Apartments is located at 1521 Hickory Valley Road off of East Brainerd Road.

The sale was to Grove at Hickory Partners TIC 2, LLC, of Weaverville, N.C.

It was sold to Hickory Valley Multifamily Partners Llc.

The same apartment complex was sold May 31, 2019, for $13,815,000.