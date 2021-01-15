 Friday, January 15, 2021 49.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Volunteer For COVID-19 Vaccination Response

Friday, January 15, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Health is receiving offers from medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 vaccination response. An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized. Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and nonmedical volunteers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.

Licensed medical volunteers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and advanced EMS personnel (EMT Intermediate and above) may be used to administer vaccination. Nonmedical volunteers may be used in administrative roles such as registering individuals for vaccination, data input, language interpretation, other administrative areas as needed, and providing guidance and assistance at vaccination administration sites.

To volunteer, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on the “Register Now” box. Registering only takes a few minutes. Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information and occupation type. In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences.

Once skills and credentials are reviewed, participants will be notified by a DPH representative.

Even as the COVID vaccine becomes available, all Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:

Wear a mask
Practice social distancing by putting at least six feet between yourself and others
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
Follow the guidance of Public Health and the guidelines in the Governor’s Executive Order

For updates on the COVID-19 situation as it develops, follow @GaDPH, @GeorgiaEMA, and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH, @GEMA.OHS, and @GovKemp on Facebook.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

                                                                       


January 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

January 15, 2021

Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Limits On In-Person Court Proceedings

January 15, 2021

Appointments Available For Wednesday COVID Vaccinations In Dalton


Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order extending the suspension of most in-person hearings to March 31, 2021. Court clerk offices remain accessible, the Order provides a list ... (click for more)

The city of Dalton and Whitfield County will be operating a satellite drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Vaccinations will be made by appointment only to only Georgia ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the Chattanooga Airport Police. The dispatcher of the Chattanooga Airport Police called the officer and told him that the matter didn't seem real and that he wasn't going to dispatch the call to ... (click for more)

Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Limits On In-Person Court Proceedings

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order extending the suspension of most in-person hearings to March 31, 2021. Court clerk offices remain accessible, the Order provides a list of exceptions for emergency situations, and courts across the state are encouraged to continue and increase virtual proceedings as much as possible. The Court previously reinstated the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)

Mocs Open SoCon Wrestling Schedule This Weekend In North Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team is back on the road this weekend for a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb. UTC opens Southern Conference action against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Jan. 17, Boiling Springs, N.C. Wrestling begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) with the Mocs taking on The Citadel. Immediately following is UTC facing the host Runnin’ Bulldogs ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors