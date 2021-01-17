Home Under Construction In Ooltewah Damaged By Fire Sunday Morning

A home under construction in Ooltewah was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Hamilton County 911 Communications received numerous phone calls regarding a large house fire that could be seen from I- 75N.



At 7:30 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to 9023 Balata Drive and arrived on the scene reporting a three-story home under construction was fully involved with fire. Fire officials reported embers flying through the air endangering adjacent homes.

A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower, and fire protection to the adjacent homes. The Chattanooga Fire Department, Highway 58 VFD, Bradley County Fire Rescue and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the fire scene. East Ridge Fire Department and Cleveland Fire Department stood by at Tri-Community fire stations for any additional 911 calls.



No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS is on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

Since this was a new home under construction, no one was living at the residence.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office.

Damages are unknown at this time.