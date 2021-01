Tennessee Has 2,430 New Cases, 39 More COVID Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 687,751 on Monday with 2,430 new cases. There have been 39 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,430, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 2,660 people hospitalized from the virus, 39 less than Sunday.Testing numbers are above 6.044 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 614,720, 89 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,742 cases, up 1; 10 deathsBradley County: 10,791 cases, up 40; 91 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 1,393 cases; 21 deaths, up 1Marion County: 2,284 cases, up 7; 31 deathsMeigs County: 1,144 cases, up 4; 16 deathsPolk County: 1,436 cases, up 8; 17 deathsRhea County: 3,824 cases, up 9; 56 deathsSequatchie County: 1,371 cases, up 6; 18 deathsKnox 38,829 cases, up 183; 400 deaths, up 7Davidson 70,950 cases, up 244; 665 deaths, up 4Shelby 76,519 cases, up 352; 1,128 deaths