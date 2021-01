Hamilton County 4 New COVID Deaths, 342 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,057 New Cases, 40 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 168 patients hospitalized with 51 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 69 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,233.There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 330.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 32,624, which is 90 percent, and there are 3,279 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 689,808 on Tuesday with 2,057 new cases. There have been 40 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,470, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,647 people hospitalized from the virus, 17 less than Monday.



Testing numbers are above 6.056 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 624,306, 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,749 cases, up 7; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 10,838 cases, up 47; 91 deaths



Grundy County: 1,393 cases; 21 deaths



Marion County: 2,292 cases, up 8; 31 deaths



Meigs County: 1,149 cases, up 5; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,438 cases, up 2; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,828 cases, up 4; 56 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,376 cases, up 5; 18 deaths



Knox 38,985 cases, up 156; 408 deaths, up 8



Davidson 71,148 cases, up 198; 672 deaths, up 7



Shelby 76,747 cases, up 228; 1,128 deaths