 Tuesday, January 19, 2021 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


TVHS Offering COVID-19 Vaccine To Veterans Aged 65 And Above

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to veterans aged 65 and above, in addition to high-risk veterans.

Enrolled veterans will be contacted directly by TVHS to arrange vaccine appointments. 

“We are thrilled by the amount of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. John Nadeau, TVHS chief of staff. “We’re honored to say that so far TVHS has vaccinated 2,614 veterans and 2,446 health care personnel. Our veterans are still serving the nation by getting the vaccine to help combat the virus.”

Veterans who are interested in the vaccine should use VA’s Keep Me Informed tool (www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed). This online tool streamlines Tennessee Valley’s vaccination process and keeps veterans updated on the latest vaccine news.

TVHS is following the CDC’s guidelines and vaccinating the following categories:

TVHS health care personnel
TVHS nursing home patients
TVHS spinal cord injury patients
TVHS chemotherapy patients
TVHS dialysis patients
TVHS transplant patients
TVHS homeless veterans
Outpatient veterans aged 65 and above

Veterans do not need to call or show up to VA facilities to request the vaccine.


January 19, 2021

TVHS Offering COVID-19 Vaccine To Veterans Aged 65 And Above

January 19, 2021

Georgia Has 170 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,943 New Cases

January 19, 2021

Hamilton County Health Department To Have Facebook Live Presentations Beginning Thursday


The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to veterans aged 65 and above, in addition to high-risk veterans. Enrolled ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 170 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,265. There were 4,943 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Tuesday announced the Hamilton County Health Department will begin a series of weekly Facebook Live presentations regarding the coronavirus. The first ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TVHS Offering COVID-19 Vaccine To Veterans Aged 65 And Above

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to veterans aged 65 and above, in addition to high-risk veterans. Enrolled veterans will be contacted directly by TVHS to arrange vaccine appointments. “We are thrilled by the amount of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. John Nadeau, TVHS chief of ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 170 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,943 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 170 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,265. There were 4,943 new cases, as that total reached 689,676 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 47,006, up 265 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,082 cases, up 27; 44 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Bill Akers Outshined The Babe In September Of 1930

The Major League Baseball season is the longest of any pro sport in America, and it has been this way for over 100 years. Each season has hot streaks and slumps, masterful pitching performances and demotions to the bullpen. On any given day, the unknown ballplayer can become a hero. On September 13, 1930, Detroit Tigers rookie shortstop and Chattanoogan Bill Akers didn’t just outduel ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors