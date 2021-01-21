 Thursday, January 21, 2021 41.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report

ALLEN, JACOB
10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
BAGGETT, DREW ELI
10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
BEATY, CARMEN LEANN
8850 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
___
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
2883 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
___
BRANHAM, LEMARIO RASHARD
3421 PERSIMMON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
___
BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE
3410DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
___
BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (POSSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
___
BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE
5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
___
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
CARROLL, HEATHER
169 LAMOIAN DR TUNNEL HILL, 307557274
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
___
CARTER, TANISHA M
4905 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT
1904 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
CLARK, DAISY ANN
563 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
___
COOK, TASHA M
211 FLOYD PAGDETT LANE CRAWFORD, 38554
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
___
COX, DUANTE LARMAR
4037 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
___
DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
___
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
___
DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
3103 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
___
ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY
1240 EAGLE PARK DR. NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
8800 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
___
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN
127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
___
HATFIELD, BRIAN LEE
10243 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
___
HODGE, ROBERT GRADY
38 VOSS COURT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM OVER $1,000)
___
HOWELL, ERIC KYLE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
___
JONES, RICHARD GENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
___
LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
___
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POS
___
LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE
6327 MORNINGGLORY DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
LITTLE, DALE D
104 PRINCES LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
___
MERCIERS, TREVOR D
4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH
4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH
3303 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
MORGAN, ANDREW JASON
2001 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
___
MORGAN, KELLY NATIEL
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 2106 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
___
NEWBY, ROBERT EARL
1599 HANAUER ST MEMPHIS, 38109
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
___
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7834 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
___
OLIVER, JASON LEBRON
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
___
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
PACE, CODY LEBRON
1095 EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
PASCUAL, PEDRO
1901 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
RUTLEDGE, RUBEN
3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
___
SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE
10322 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
SIMS, COY NAPOLEON
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
___
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
209 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
___
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
1201 BOYNTON AVE APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
STOGLIN, LACY OSHEA
1414 DOVER LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
___
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
6303 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
___
STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE
14510 MURFEESBORO HWY CHRISTIANA, 37307
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
TAYLOR, TRINA GALE
8318 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
___
THORNE, THEONDA JEROME
3610 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
___
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH
POSS OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROBATION VIOLATION
___
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
160D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
___
WOOTEN, LAUREN D
6023 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OVER $1,000
___

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report ALLEN, JACOB 10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Last year, Collegedale along with the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board, entered into a PILOT agreement with McKee Foods that was effective Jan. 1, 2020. At the commission meeting ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Wednesday was critical of President Joe Biden's actions on the Paris Climate Accords and the Keystone Pipeline. He said, "President Biden's decision to rejoin ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report ALLEN, JACOB 10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ___ BAGGETT, DREW ELI 10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DOMESTIC ASSAULT ___ BEATY, CARMEN LEANN 8850 BRAMLETT ROAD ... (click for more)

Last year, Collegedale along with the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board, entered into a PILOT agreement with McKee Foods that was effective Jan. 1, 2020. At the commission meeting on Tuesday night, Attorney Kurt Faires with the Chambliss, Bahaner and Stophel law firm, requested approval from the city for an amendment to the agreement. He said this is the largest investment ... (click for more)

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Matt Hayes, a writer for the SaturdayDownSouth.com website, was blistering in his view of what has been allowed to happen to the once-mighty University of Tennessee football program just hours after coach Jeremy Pruitt went down in flames on Monday. "I've got some harsh words for those in power at Tennessee, something they don't want to hear but better embrace. It's not the 1990s ... (click for more)

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)


