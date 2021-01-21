Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report
ALLEN, JACOB
10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
BAGGETT, DREW ELI
10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
BEATY, CARMEN LEANN
8850 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
___
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
2883 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
___
BRANHAM, LEMARIO RASHARD
3421 PERSIMMON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
___
BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE
3410DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
___
BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (POSSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
___
BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE
5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
___
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
CARROLL, HEATHER
169 LAMOIAN DR TUNNEL HILL, 307557274
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
___
CARTER, TANISHA M
4905 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT
1904 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
CLARK, DAISY ANN
563 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
___
COOK, TASHA M
211 FLOYD PAGDETT LANE CRAWFORD, 38554
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
___
COX, DUANTE LARMAR
4037 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
___
DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
___
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
___
DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
3103 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
___
ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY
1240 EAGLE PARK DR. NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
8800 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
___
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN
127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
___
HATFIELD, BRIAN LEE
10243 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
___
HODGE, ROBERT GRADY
38 VOSS COURT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM OVER $1,000)
___
HOWELL, ERIC KYLE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
___
JONES, RICHARD GENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
___
LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
___
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POS
___
LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE
6327 MORNINGGLORY DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
LITTLE, DALE D
104 PRINCES LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
___
MERCIERS, TREVOR D
4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH
4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH
3303 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
MORGAN, ANDREW JASON
2001 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
___
MORGAN, KELLY NATIEL
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 2106 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
___
NEWBY, ROBERT EARL
1599 HANAUER ST MEMPHIS, 38109
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
___
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7834 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
___
OLIVER, JASON LEBRON
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
___
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
PACE, CODY LEBRON
1095 EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
PASCUAL, PEDRO
1901 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
___
RUTLEDGE, RUBEN
3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
___
SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE
10322 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
SIMS, COY NAPOLEON
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
___
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
209 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
___
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
1201 BOYNTON AVE APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
___
STOGLIN, LACY OSHEA
1414 DOVER LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
___
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
6303 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
___
STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE
14510 MURFEESBORO HWY CHRISTIANA, 37307
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
TAYLOR, TRINA GALE
8318 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
___
THORNE, THEONDA JEROME
3610 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
___
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
___
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH
POSS OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROBATION VIOLATION
___
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
160D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
___
WOOTEN, LAUREN D
6023 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OVER $1,000
___
