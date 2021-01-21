Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest reportALLEN, JACOB10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT___BAGGETT, DREW ELI10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT___BEATY, CARMEN LEANN8850 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.OR MANUFACTURING)___BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH1209 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS2883 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)___BRANHAM, LEMARIO RASHARD3421 PERSIMMON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON___BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE3410DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE___BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (POSSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE___BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE___BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT___CARROLL, HEATHER169 LAMOIAN DR TUNNEL HILL, 307557274Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.___CARTER, TANISHA M4905 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102126Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT1904 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN___CLARK, DAISY ANN563 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)___COOK, TASHA M211 FLOYD PAGDETT LANE CRAWFORD, 38554Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES___COX, DUANTE LARMAR4037 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS___DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S___DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE___DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE3103 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR___ENSLEY, JUSTIN CODY1240 EAGLE PARK DR. NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN8800 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE___GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM___HATFIELD, BRIAN LEE10243 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY___HODGE, ROBERT GRADY38 VOSS COURT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM OVER $1,000)___HOWELL, ERIC KYLEHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT___JONES, RICHARD GENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)___LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE___LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POS___LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE6327 MORNINGGLORY DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___LITTLE, DALE D104 PRINCES LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)___MERCIERS, TREVOR D4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___MEYNERS, VICTORIA ELIZABETH4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN___MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH3303 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___MORGAN, ANDREW JASON2001 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF___MORGAN, KELLY NATIEL621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 2106 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE___NEWBY, ROBERT EARL1599 HANAUER ST MEMPHIS, 38109Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER___OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7834 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY___OLIVER, JASON LEBRON630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)___ORR, JESSICA MARIE7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN___PACE, CODY LEBRON1095 EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___PASCUAL, PEDRO1901 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN___RUTLEDGE, RUBEN3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY___SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE10322 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___SIMS, COY NAPOLEON7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT___SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY209 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR___STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON1201 BOYNTON AVE APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT___STOGLIN, LACY OSHEA1414 DOVER LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY___STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE6303 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF___STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE14510 MURFEESBORO HWY CHRISTIANA, 37307Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___TAYLOR, TRINA GALE8318 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU___THORNE, THEONDA JEROME3610 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING___WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF METHPOSS OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPROBATION VIOLATION___WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY160D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S___WOOTEN, LAUREN D6023 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OVER $1,000___©2017 Hamilton County Sheriff’s OfficePh: 423.209.7000Feedback - RSS