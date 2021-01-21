 Thursday, January 21, 2021 48.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Youth, 19, Shot On Bennett Avenue On Wednesday Night

Thursday, January 21, 2021
A 19-year-old male was shot on Bennett Avenue on Wednesday night.
 
At approximately 8:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital regarding an individual who had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival officers confirmed that a victim was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 2000 block of Bennett Avenue.
Officers responded to that location and secured the scene.
 
Investigators with the Robbery Division responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


