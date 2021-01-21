Youth, 19, Shot On Bennett Avenue On Wednesday Night

A 19-year-old male was shot on Bennett Avenue on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital regarding an individual who had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers confirmed that a victim was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers responded to that location and secured the scene. Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 2000 block of Bennett Avenue.

Investigators with the Robbery Division responded to conduct an investigation.