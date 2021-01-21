 Thursday, January 21, 2021 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Arrest Made In Case In Which Over $7,000 In Items Were Taken From House Near Lake

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Ruben Rutledge
Ruben Rutledge

A suspect in an October burglary at a residence near Lake Chickamauga has been booked.

In October, police responded to a burglary at Arbor Place Lane, and spoke to the victim. He said he had been away from the residence all day, and came back to a “ransacked” house. The victim told police his PlayStation and around $7,000 worth of Jordan and designer shoes were gone. He said he believed a couple he knew were behind it.

Police made contact with a few construction workers who were renovating a nearby house on Teakwood Drive. One worker said he was in the upstairs portion when he heard loud music. He went to the window and saw a gold Chevy with a Baby on Board sticker on the drivers’ side rear window.

The witness told police four or five males were in the car. He said he watched them drive away with duffel bags. He said they came back and took another bag as they cut across the yard of 3973 Teakwood Dr. The witness said he noticed a Tennessee tag, but could not read the full tag.

A few days later, police called EZ Pawn after the victim’s brother said he had gotten info the property was taken to the Lee Highway EZ Pawn. The brother said the victim’s shoes were at the pawn shop. When police spoke to staff, they said three people came into the store and pawned off shoes.

Staff located the shoes, and identified who had brought them in. EZ pawn said there was also a woman who pawned one pair of shoes under the name of “Mr. Rugleoge.” A few days after this, Ruben Rutledge and two others were named as suspects.

Ruben Rutledge was booked by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.


